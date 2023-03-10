Sumalatha, An Actor-politician And Lok Sabha MP, May Be BJP’s Big Catch In Karnataka

Speculations of actor-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections have increased after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that she held several rounds of talks with party national president JP Nadda.

"Sumalatha will make her decision public today. Yesterday she met JP Nadda. Already several rounds of talks have happened. Today she will tell about her final decision," Bommai said.

Notably, Sumalatha Ambareesh, a Lok Sabha MP, who was elected from Karnataka's Mandya as an independent candidate, had said that she would reveal her future plans from Mandya itself. There are speculations that she will announce her decision to join the saffron party on Friday-- two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Mandya on March 12.

Sumalatha Ambareesh and her historic victory in 2019 LS election

Sumalatha, a 59-year-old multilingual actress of yesteryears, is the widow of prominent actor-turned-politician MH Ambareesh. She has acted in over 200 movies in Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Hindi. After the death of her husband in 2018, Sumalatha decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from Mandya.

Notably, Sumalatha had initially requested a ticket from Congress, the party that her late husband had previously served as Mandya's representative. However, the request was denied due to coalition compulsions because Congress had to turn over the constituency to JD(S) in accordance with the seat-sharing agreement. During the time, a coalition government was in place in Karnataka with the support of the Congress and JD(S) parties.

The race for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat was projected as a cliffhanger between actor and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil, who was running for the Congress-JD(S) coalition, and Sumalatha, who was running as an Independent and receiving support from the BJP. In the fiercely fought Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019, Sumalatha won by 1,25,876 votes. She trounced JD(S) candidate and son of the former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Nikhil.

Notably, the Mandya district is considered a stronghold of JD(S) as the party won all seven assembly seats in the 2018 polls. With Sumalatha on the side of the BJP, the saffron party will try to gain more in Mandya in the upcoming assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)