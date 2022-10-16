On the day Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Liquor scam case, he wrote to L-G VK Saxena to raise concerns over the law and order situation citing recent incidents of rape and murder in the national capital. In his letter, Sisodia asserted that since the Delhi Police come under the Lieutenant Governor's control, the Constitution has granted him the power to control the law and order in the UT.

Requesting the L-G to monitor the working of the Delhi Police Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi will benefit if you give some time to keep an eye on the working of the Delhi police and on improving the worsening law and order situation in Delhi.”

‘Worsening law and order situation in Delhi’: Sisodia

Citing the incidents of rape and murder in Delhi, Dy CM Manish Sisodia referred to the recent death of Nitesh, who was brutally murdered in broad daylight saying, “You would know, a person by the name of Nitesh was murdered with repeated head blows, in the Baljit Nagar area of Delhi two days back. Post the incident, the culprit is absconding and the police are only giving assurances to his family.”

Additionally, Sisodia also enlisted four incidents of crime in Delhi in the past few days:

25-year-old Manish, who was stabbed to death last week in Sunder Nagari;

17-year-old Shivam, who was murdered when he was returning after attending a Dussehra fair;

The gang-rape of a girl in the compound of Kendriya Vidyalaya school, last week; and,

A double murder in the Bhalswa Dairy locality by culprits who wanted to increase their Instagram followers

‘Delhi: Capital of crime’: Manish Sisodia

Reminding L-G Saxena that the Constitution has given him the responsibility to maintain the law and order in the state Sisodia stated, “It seems Delhi has become the crime capital. The criminals aren’t afraid of the police. The Constitution has given you the responsibility to maintain the law and order in Delhi. Delhi police directly report to you. I urge you to pay attention to my request.”