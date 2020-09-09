Sunanda Case: Dr. Swamy Questions Delhi Police On Not Submitting AIIMS Report In Court

On Wednesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy raised questions over the role of Delhi Police in the Sunanda Pushkar death investigation. Mentioning that the AIIMS team did an excellent job under the chairmanship of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Dr. Swamy claimed that the former had reached the conclusion that Pushkar was murdered. Thereafter, he questioned the Delhi Police on why it had not filed the extensive AIIMS report in the court.

Since the very beginning, the BJP MP has maintained that foul play was involved in her death. In fact, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the case. However, his Public Interest Litigation was rejected.

In the Sunanda Pushkar unnatural case, the body was available to AIIMS team, and the Team did an excellent thorough job under chairmanship of Dr. Sudhir Gupta. and concluded it as murder. An extensive Report was given to Delhi Police, but DP did not yet file it in Court. Why? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Republic exposes Delhi Police's lapse

On Monday, top sources informed Republic TV about a letter written by AIIMS Forensic Department head Dr. Sudhir Gupta in 2016 which shows Delhi Police's serious lapse in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Sources claim that Delhi Police is yet to collect the final AIIMS report prepared in 2016 itself. While the AIIMS conducted Pushkar's autopsy in 2014, Investigating Officer VKPS Yadav wrote to the AIIMS Board asking for help in resolving certain queries two years later.

Despite the AIIMS Board requesting the Delhi Police on February 18, 2016, for a final meeting in this regard, sources claim the latter has not responded to the offer till now. In the letter dated June 22, 2016, addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Dr. Gupta answered all the queries sought by the police. As per top AIIMS sources, homicide has not been ruled out in the report.

What is the Sunanda Pushkar death case?

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in her suite in Delhi’s Leela Hotel on January 17, 2014. The alleged injury marks on her body and traces of anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam in her stomach aroused the suspicion of foul play. The case took a new turn after Dr. Sudhir Gupta claimed that he was being pressurised to manipulate the autopsy report. In 2016, the then Delhi Police Commissioner BS Bassi stated that Pushkar did not die due to natural causes. The Delhi Police filed a 3000-page charge sheet on May 15, 2018.

