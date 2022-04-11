Sunil Jakhar & KV Thomas Receive Congress' Showcause Notice Over 'anti-party' Activities

Amid speculations on the Congress Disciplinary Committee holding a meeting to rule on the complaints filed against the grand old party's rebel netas, the party has sent show-cause notices to former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar and former Union Minister & Senior Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas on Monday, April 11.

Congress has sought responses from the aforementioned leaders on the complaints raised against them for their alleged involvement in ‘anti-party’ activities. They have also been asked to file their responses at the earliest as a week period has been allotted to file their version of events. Meanwhile, Republic TV has learnt that the disciplinary action committee led by former Defense Minister AK Antony will be overlooking the matter and will later consider appropriate action against the leaders after receiving their responses.

#BREAKING | Disciplinary committee of Congress issues show cause notice to Sunil Jakhar and KV Thomas over 'anti-Party activities'https://t.co/QUiYE5C0oR… pic.twitter.com/CP0Oa5boT1 — Republic (@republic) April 11, 2022

The party, which is currently undergoing its worst political phase in the country, is also consistently battling internal rifts and fissures. While the exodus of senior netas disappointed with party leadership continues, such issues further create more trouble for AICC leadership.

Why do Congress leaders want action against Sunil Jakhar & KV Thomas?

The demands for punitive actions against the Punjab and Kerala Congress leaders were raised after the duo allegedly violated the party’s rules and norms. While Jakhar, who has been miffed with the Congress High Command for being neglected, is accused of speaking ill of former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, KV Thomas is guilty of defying the party’s order by attending opposition CPI (M)’s Party Congress despite being asked not to.

Punjab Congress leaders have alleged that Sunil Jakhar's cryptic remark, allegedly aimed at Charanjit Singh Channi, has damaged the party’s image among the members of the Dalit community. Irked Congressmen accused Jakhar of demeaning the SC community by making unwanted comments against Channi, the party’s CM choice for Punjab elections.

On the other hand, KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran earlier wrote to party supremo Sonia Gandhi seeking disciplinary action against Thomas for defying the party's order and attending a seminar held at the CPI(M) Party Congress in Kannur on Saturday, April 9. Sudhakaran further mentioned that the rebel leader had been denouncing the party’s ideology over the last few days. Furthermore, the schism between the party and Thomas became public after he referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the "pride of India" and lauded him while speaking at the CPI(M)'s Party Congress seminar.

