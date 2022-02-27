Sunil Jakhar Asks CM Channi To Lead All-party Delegation To PM Modi Over BBMB Amendment

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after the Central government abolished the state's permanent representation in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The Centre has changed selection criteria for the full-time chairman and two members of the BBMB, taking away assured Punjab and Haryana representation on the board.

In his letter, Jakhar requested Channi to lead an all-party delegation to discuss the amendment in BBMB rules with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"With these amended rules, the whole-time members can now be appointed through open selection. Earlier, they were taken on deputation from the member of Punjab and Haryana. They are the owner-members of the BBMB. They provide funds towards the expenditure of the Board and even staff was taken on deputation from these two states," Jakhar said.

He asserted that this was patently unfair as Punjab never recognised the establishment of the BBMB, considering it to be a child born invalid. The BBMB was established under section 78-80 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.

"Punjab has challenged the constitutional validity of these sections through a suit under article 131 of the Constitution, which is pending the Supreme Court. The State has averred that the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 has been enacted under article 3 of the Constitution, and therefore distribution, control, and management of inter-state waters which is done by the BBMB, cannot be dealt with under this act," Jakhar noted.

He also stated that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have time and again emphasized the need for maintaining peace and calm in Punjab given that it is a sensitive border state. Any such change in the rules is sure to agitate the minds of Punjabis, he added.

"Moreover, the appointment of UT cadre officers in Chandigarh last week has only strengthened the apprehensions that the interests of Punjab are being subjugated by the Centre. Therefore I urge you to not only write but also immediately lead an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister and convey to him the sensitive nature and the long-term implications of the issue," Sunil Jakhar said in the letter.

Centre ends permanent representation of Punjab, Haryana in BBMB

As per the BBMB convention, posts of the two full-time members — member (power) and member (irrigation) — were always filled by eligible candidates of Punjab and Haryana. This practice ensured that the biggest stakeholder, Punjab, with more than 50% share in BBMB waters, has a say in its management.

However, the Union power ministry, in its notification dated February 23, amended the selection criteria, allowing anyone to apply for these posts.

(With inputs from agency)