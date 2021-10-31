Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday, October 31, attacked the Punjab government for not sharing any post on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He questioned the functioning of the Congress Party in the state in a series of tweets, indirectly pointing at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for failing to prove their loyalty towards the party.

Taking to Twitter, Jakhar wrote, "I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don’t we still have a Congress Government in Punjab".

PS. I know Capt Saab won’t mind my using this PB Govt’s ad from last year, as none appeared today pic.twitter.com/yJSMIYQuPg — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021

"Or is it a case of "once burned twice shy" - in light of certain appointment two days ago?", the senior Congress leader added.

Earlier, Jakhar had raised questions over the state government's move to ask the Centre to seal the state's international border and had said Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi unwittingly managed to hand over half of Punjab to the Central government.

Jakhar's remarks came after the Union Home Ministry extended the state areas of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), further giving the paramilitary personnel powers of arrest, search, and seizure, on par with state police.

Punjab CM Channi meets Rahul Gandhi

On October 29, CM Charanjit Singh Channi met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the party's prospects in next year's polls, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's political re-entry, government schemes, sacrilege case, and the new BSF mandate amendment. The meeting was held following Amarinder Singh's announcement that he was forming his own political party and contesting on all 117 seats in Punjab's 2022 Assembly elections.

Earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu and his supporters had rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. He further moved the matters to the party's high command and following many rounds of talks, the Congress high command picked Sidhu as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Later, 79-year-old Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab chief minister and later quit Congress. Amarinder was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. But Sidhu rebelled against Channi, too, after the new Punjab Cabinet was finalised without his consideration.

(Image: ANI/PTI)