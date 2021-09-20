Sunil Jakhar Baffled By Harish Rawat's 'Sidhu To Lead Congress' Remark

Former Congress Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised Punjab party in-charge Harish Rawat for hinting that assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said that the ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister backtracked on his statement that elections will be contested under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

He said that remarks by Rawat were not right as they came before new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony. "This was totally avoidable, uncalled for, it raised certain issues which were not there. Congress is wholeheartedly behind Channi Ji," he said.

Jakhar, who was considered one of the front runners for the CM's post, said that Rawat's statement will shake the confidence of the new CM. "Both Channi and Sidhu will be working together for the elections, under the leadership of Congress High Command," he said.

'We stand united'

When asked about the delay in the announcement of the name of CM face, he said that there are many capable people within the Punjab Congress that anyone could have been made chief minister. "We stand united behind the both (Channi and Sidhu)," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had tweeted that comments from Rawat were baffling. "On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawats's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'etre' of his selection for this position," he said.

On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

Notably, Jhakhar was among one of the four probables, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Partap Singh Bajwa, for the top seat in Punjab. After several rounds of discussions, Charanjit Channi, Punjab's first Dalit CM, was elected by the party leadership. Punjab Congress leaders OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were selected as his deputies.

Image: ANI/PTI