Last Updated:

Sunil Jakhar Baffled By Harish Rawat's 'Sidhu To Lead Congress' Remark

Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised the Punjab party in-charge Harish Rawat for hinting that assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of Navjot Sidhu.

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI/PTI


Former Congress Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised Punjab party in-charge Harish Rawat for hinting that assembly polls would be fought under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said that the ex-Uttarakhand Chief Minister backtracked on his statement that elections will be contested under Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. 

He said that remarks by Rawat were not right as they came before new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony. "This was totally avoidable, uncalled for, it raised certain issues which were not there. Congress is wholeheartedly behind Channi Ji," he said.

Jakhar, who was considered one of the front runners for the CM's post, said that Rawat's statement will shake the confidence of the new CM. "Both Channi and Sidhu will be working together for the elections, under the leadership of Congress High Command," he said.

READ | 'Punjab CM Channi should resign if MeToo charges proved': NCW calls out Congress & Sonia

'We stand united'

When asked about the delay in the announcement of the name of CM face, he said that there are many capable people within the Punjab Congress that anyone could have been made chief minister. "We stand united behind the both (Channi and Sidhu)," he said.

READ | Sunil Jakhar slams Rawat's 'Sidhu to lead Punjab polls' remark ahead of CM Channi’s oath

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had tweeted that comments from Rawat were baffling. "On the swearing-in day of Charanjit Channi as CM, Mr Rawats's statement that "elections will be fought under Sidhu", is baffling. It's likely to undermine CM's authority but also negate the very 'raison d'etre' of his selection for this position," he said.

READ | Sunil Jakhar downplays '1st Dalit CM of Punjab' tag; slams 'petty people trying to divide'

Notably, Jhakhar was among one of the four probables, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Partap Singh Bajwa, for the top seat in Punjab. After several rounds of discussions, Charanjit Channi, Punjab's first Dalit CM, was elected by the party leadership. Punjab Congress leaders OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were selected as his deputies.

READ | AICC gen secy Rawat's reported remarks on Sidhu baffling: Jakhar

Image: ANI/PTI

Tags: Congress, Harish Rawat, Charanjit Singh Channi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND