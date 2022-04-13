Sunil Jakhar 'brushed Aside for being A Hindu Face': Congress' Raminder Singh Awla

The infighting in Congress intensified on Tuesday after the party's Disciplinary Committee served a show-cause notice to Sunil Jakhar, citing 'anti-party' activities. Jakhar has been accused of making disparaging remarks against former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The veteran leader was at loggerheads with the Congress High Command ever since he was ignored for the CM post, despite having the support of the majority of MLAs. Even as Jakhar continues to face heat from the Congress leadership, AICC secretary Raminder Singh Awla has now extended support to the dissenting leader.

Claiming that Jakhar was "brushed aside for being a Hindu face" in Punjab, Awla accused the Congress of doing injustice to its stalwarts.

"Jakhar is paying price for being a Hindu face in Punjab. Why was the High Command silent even after 40 MLAs voted in favour of him being CM candidate?", the former MLA asked. He argued that Jakhar has been a Congressman for generations and should not be treated unjustly by the party.

The Congress Disciplinary Committee on Monday sent a show-cause notice to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar amid calls for his expulsion. He has been allotted a week's time to file his version of the events.

Congress netas want Sunil Jakhar expelled

On March 14, Jakhar reportedly passed objectionable remarks targeting former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for being a Dalit leader. He had dubbed Channi as a "liability" for Congress and contended that his greed led to the downfall of the party in the elections.

Irked Congressmen accused Jakhar of demeaning the SC community by making unwanted comments against Channi, the party’s CM choice for Punjab elections.