Sunil Jakhar Denies 'insulting' Dalits Amid Rising Criticism; Slams 'armchair' Cong Netas

Accused of using objectionable language against Dalits, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar clarified that he has always respected every caste and religion. Earlier on Wednesday, ex-Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka played a clip from Jakhar's TV interview where the latter is heard questioning the party leadership for reposing faith in Charanjit Singh Channi - Punjab's 1st Dalit CM.

Without naming Channi, Jakhar purportedly said, "The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in place". Hence, Verka sought apology and also demanded Jakhar's expulsion from the party.

In a veiled attack on Verka, Sunil Jakhar responded, "Some days ago, I cautioned the Congress high command that leaders in Delhi want to build pressure on Congress' high command. They want to take over the Congress party. I also advised them to not give such people too much importance. Because the stature of the high command is affected because of such leaders."

He elaborated, "There are crores of Congress workers at the ground level and booth level. It is possible that they don't write letters and give statements like leaders. But they follow the Congress ideology and stand by the Congress' high command. They get insulted if armchair leaders sitting in Delhi are given more importance than necessary. I speak just to caution the party leadership and not to hurt anyone's sentiment. Throughout my life, I have respected every caste or religion. I cannot even think of commenting on a person's caste or religion."

Sunil Jakhar tears into Channi

On March 14, Jakhar dubbed Channi as a "liability" for Congress after the party's rout in the Punjab Assembly election. Refusing to blame the Congress high command for the present state of affairs, the former Gurdaspur MP contended that Channi's own greed led to the downfall of the party.

He was referring to the arrest of the caretaker Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey by the ED in an illegal sand mining case and the subsequent seizure of cash worth Rs.10 crore from the premises of the accused persons.

On this occasion, he also took a dig at Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni for "proposing" Channi's name as the CM after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation. The former Punjab Congress president had accused Soni of jeopardising his chances of becoming the CM by purportedly fearmongering about the consequences of appointing a Hindu to the top post.

Jakhar has been at loggerheads with the party over being ignored for the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs.