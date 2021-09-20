Escalating the infighting between Congress leaders, ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jhakar cryptically tweeted on Monday that ' petty-minded small people' were trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities. Claiming that some people were forgetting the Guru's message 'All minds belong to the same caste', Jakhar said that it was not important if the CM was a Dalit, Sikh or Hindu. Charanjit Singh Channi- Punjab's first Dalit CM took oath of office at 11 AM at Chandigarh's Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Jakhar escalates fight over CM face

Sagacious words of Jathedar of Shri Akal Takht Sahib couldn’t have come at a better time when petty minded small people occupying high positions are trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities-forgetting eternal message of Guru "ਮਾਨਸ ਕੀ ਜਾਤ ਸਬੈ ਏਕੈ ਪਹਿਚਾਨਬੋ" pic.twitter.com/rdIGGtpb3Z — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

The controversy began when Harish Rawat - Congress' Punjab in-charge tweeted, "2022 elections will be fought under Sidhu", ahead of Channi's swearing-in ceremony. Immediately, Sunil Jhakar - one of the frontrunners for the CM post termed Rawat's tweet baffling. He added, "It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very rationale of his selection for this politics".

Fuming at the 'insult to a Dalit', BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya claimed that Channi was selected to hold on to the seat for Sidhu. On the other hand, Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder Sirsa said that Harish Rawat's statement had displayed the Gandhi family's penchant to treat Dalits as pawns, suggesting Channi to not take oath today. Channi took over from Capt Amarinder Singh who resigned from his post claiming that he was being 'humiliated by Sidhu' and the High Command. Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

On Sunday, after heady brainstorming, Congress High Command chose 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi as its CM pick, over-ruling the Punjab CLP which chose Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as its CM face. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Harish Rawat were present at the ceremony but outgoing CM Capt Amarinder Singh was absent.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.