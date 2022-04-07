Sunil Jakhar Faces Flak For Insulting Dalits, Cong Leaders Demand His Expulsion

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday faced a major backlash after he used “objectionable language” against the Dalit community. The Congress leader was speaking in a TV interview when he allegedly insulted the community. The leader faced flak over the interview with Dalit activists burning his effigy, while several leaders sought his expulsion from the party for his comments.

Jakhar faced flak for using “objectionable language” against the Dalit community. The Congress leader, however, dismissed all claims and said that his statement was twisted and taken out of context. He further expressed his regret to anybody whose sentiment was hurt by his remarks.

According to video clips of the TV interview in question, Jakhar seemed to indirectly refer to Charanjit Singh Channi, who had become the state’s first Dalit CM. He seemingly questioned the party leadership for its choice of Channi for the role. The leader did not name anyone but was accused of targeting the former CM with his comments.

“The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in the place,” Jakhar had said. Following the comment, community activists and leaders came forward to slam the former Congress chief for his words. Reacting to the same, several leaders also demanded his expulsion from the party.

Raj Kumar Verka hits out at Jakhar

Former Congress minister Raj Kumar Verka on Wednesday accused Jakhar of hurting Dalit sentiments and asked him to apologise. Verka said that the Congress leader used ‘wrong language’ against the Dalits and demanded that he be expelled from the party. Citing Jakhar’s interview with a news channel, Verka said that Congress should “throw him out of the party immediately”.

Furthermore, Verka claimed that Jakhar was upset as he was not made the CM by the party. It is noteworthy that Jakhar was among the frontrunners to take up the post following Amarinder Singh’s unceremonious exit from the leadership. Following Verka’s charges, Jakhar reacted the same and said he has always respected every religion and community.

The former state Congress chief claimed that he always fought for the downtrodden and raised their voice. He reiterated that his statement was taken out of context. Meanwhile, some Dalit activists in Phagwara burnt Jakhar’s effigy while protesters, led by Dalit activists also reached police stations to file complaints against the party leader.

