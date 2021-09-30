Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu over his opposition regarding the appointment of the state's AG and DGP. In his tweet, Jakhar asserted that repeated attempts to undermine the authority of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should end. Jakhar further slammed Sidhu and said that his aspersions being cast on the selection of AG and DGP actually questions the integrity and the competence of the state CM and the Home Minister.

Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 30, 2021

Sidhu raises questions over the appointment of Punjab AG and DGP

Sunil Jakhar's reaction came after Sidhu had raised questions over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general, and tainted leaders. Sidhu had also protested the appointment of APS Deol as state Advocate General. In addition, he also questioned the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as Director general of Punjab Police.

Earlier on Thursday, Sidhu's camp also issued an ultimatum to the Congress high command urging them to find a solution at the earliest regarding DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and AG APS Deol's appointment. Even so, Channi has affirmed that the two appointments will not be revoked. Deol had been the counsel of ex-DGP Sumedh Saini who was accused of opening fire at sacrilege case protestors at Faridkot, while DGP Sahota has been accused of giving a clean chit to Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan in the sacrilege case.

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as PPCC chief

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). His move came days after he was appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, thereby triggering another turmoil for the party in the state. In his video statement, Sidhu remarked that he cannot compromise with his ethics and instilled that he did not want a "repeat system of tainted leaders and officers in the state."

"I have no personal rivalry with anyone. 17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make a difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said.

The unprecedented move also comes ahead of the Punjab assembly elections to be held in 2022. Even so, the Congress high command is in a 'wait and watch' mode and has made it clear to no longer convince Sidhu, according to Republic Media Network's sources. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to come out with a solution without making a reshuffle in the cabinet, it added.