Sunil Jakhar Joins BJP Barely 1 Week After Quitting Congress; '50-year-old Ties Ruined'

In yet another setback to Congress, senior leader from Punjab Sunil Jhakar joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of party president JP Nadda. Sunil Jhakar had announced his sudden exit from the grand old party on May 14, after weeks of open discontentment with the leadership.

Congress recently suffered another major jolt after its Gujarat Working President Hardik Patel quit the party, citing a lack of leadership and misplaced priorities.

Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

'50-year-old Ties Ruined': Sunil Jakhar

While addressing the media after being inducted into BJP, Sunil Jakhar said thanked the party and said it is not easy to break 50 years of relation with congress.

"I am thankful to have a place in BJP and I am glad that I am welcomed here. Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab. I never used politics for personal gains and did my duties with ethics," he added.

Sunil Jakhar stated "I had strong reasons to leave congress. The reason why I left Congress I could not stand divisive politics but when principles are compromised, it is better to leave. They could have removed me from a position but they cannot suppress my voice for nationalism. Punjab has established a template of equality in India and I have joined BJP with the emotion of unity".

JP Nadda Welcomes Sunil Jakhar

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda welcomed Sunil Jakhar to the party and said that the saffron party is taking the first place of nationalist forces in Punjab.

"Sunil Jakhar is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab. As BJP is taking the first place of nationalist forces in Punjab that is why it is necessary that all the people having nationalist views should join BJP and strengthen the party".

Sunil Jakhar Quits Congress

Earlier this week, Sunil Jakhar announced his sudden exit from the party, sending shock waves across the party's top leadership. It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress."

In his 35-minutes long video, Sunil Jakhar also accused the Congress High Command of listening to only a certain Punjab leader on the matter of appointing the Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh. Furthermore, he also expressed his anger and dissatisfaction over his ouster from the party posts, despite his family having been associated with the grand old party for around 50 years.

