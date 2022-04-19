Sunil Jakhar Miffed With Congress? Non-response To Show Cause Notice Lays Bare Rift

In a sign that he is miffed with Congress, Sunil Jakhar avoided responding to the show cause notice over his alleged derogatory remarks against party leaders. The show cause notice sent by Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar on April 11 stated, "Shri Harish Choudhary, AICC incharge, Punjab has written a letter to the Hon'ble Congress President that you have made derogatory statement against Congress leaders and also attributed motives to the leadership of thinking on communal lines while deciding the leadership of CLP Punjab. It is in gross violation of party's ethos."

Jakhar was asked to file a reply within 7 days explaining why action should not be taken against him. On April 6, the former Punjab Congress president came under fire after ex-party MLA Raj Kumar Verka played a clip from the former's TV interview where he is heard questioning the leadership for reposing faith in Charanjit Singh Channi - Punjab's 1st Dalit CM. Without naming Channi, Jakhar purportedly said, "The leadership has to know where to keep everybody in place". Hence, Verka accused him of insulting Dalits and also demanded his expulsion from the party.

Denying this allegation, Jakhar opined that grassroots workers get insulted if armchair leaders sitting in Delhi are given more importance than necessary. He observed, "I speak just to caution the party leadership and not to hurt anyone's sentiment. Throughout my life, I have respected every caste or religion. I cannot even think of commenting on a person's caste or religion."

Sunil Jakhar's grouse with Congress

Sunil Jakhar has been at loggerheads with the Sonia Gandhi-led party over being ignored for the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down. He openly hit out at Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni for "proposing" Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the CM after Singh's ouster.

The former Punjab Congress president accused Soni of jeopardising his chances of becoming the CM by purportedly fearmongering about the consequences of appointing a Hindu to the top post.

On March 14, Jakhar dubbed Channi as a "liability" for Congress after the party's rout in the Punjab Assembly election. Refusing to blame the Congress high command for the present state of affairs, the former Gurdaspur MP contended that Channi's own greed led to the downfall of the party. He was referring to the arrest of the caretaker Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey by the ED in an illegal sand mining case and the subsequent seizure of cash worth Rs.10 crore from the premises of the accused persons.