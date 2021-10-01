Sunil Jakhar Rankles Amarinder Singh Over Meeting With Amit Shah Post Congress Exit

After slamming the Congress Party and Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar took a dig at ex-Chief Minister Amarinder Singh by calling him 'unfaithful'. Posting a happy picture of Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab's ex-Chief Minister, Jakhar wrote a Hindi couplet which roughly translates to- 'there must have been some compulsion, no one betrays without a reason'. The tweet from Congress leader came after Amarinder Singh met Home Amit Shah twice and later announced his decision to quit the party.

Sunil Jakhar's dig at Amarinder Singh.

Replying to the same tweet, party leader Sunny Mehta asserted another Hindi poetry that says 'we have hopes from those who don't know how to be loyal'.

हम को उन से वफ़ा की है उम्मीद



जो नहीं जानते वफ़ा क्या है



मिर्ज़ा ग़ालिब — Sunny Mehta (@SunnyMehtaINC) September 30, 2021

Punjab Congress Crisis- Latest development

In the latest development, after Captain Amarinder Singh has said that he would be resigning from Congress, a source close to the former CM on Thursday informed Republic TV that he is likely to float a new party in the state of Punjab, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, with an aim of 'security of the state and the nation'. Sources say Captain Amarinder is in talks with 'like-minded parties', and has a tacit understanding with these parties.

Meanwhile, relenting to miffed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress High Command has decided to set up a coordination panel on Thursday, to take major decisions in Punjab. The panel may comprise the CM, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a representative of AICC (Harish Chaudhary), sources said. The decision was reached after an over two-hour meeting between Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in Chandigarh.

Sunil Jakhar's earlier dig at Congress party

has hit out at Navjot Singh Sidhu over his opposition regarding the appointment of the state's AG and DGP. In his tweet, Jakhar asserted that repeated attempts to undermine the authority of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should end. Jakhar further slammed Sidhu and said that his aspersions being cast on the selection of AG and DGP actually questions the integrity and the competence of the state CM and the Home Minister. After Kapil Sibal's house was attacked he had also tweeted cryptically tweeted on Monday that ' petty-minded small people' were trying to divide Punjab on basis of race/caste/identities.