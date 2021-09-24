Sunil Jakhar Says Charanjit Channi's Appointment As Punjab CM Was 'watershed Moment'

Former State Congress President, Sunil Jakhar said on Friday that Charanjit Singh Channi taking office as the Punjab Chief Minister was a watershed moment. He said that the 'warp and weft' of the social fabric must be respected, maintained and nurtured as 'Raj Dharma'. Jakhar expressed his opinions on Twitter and criticised the opposition parties for saying that the caste influenced the decision of Congress’ high command.

Jakhar said, “All the political opponents of the Congress Party are literally missing the forest while counting trees in attributing political motives to the Congress party's choice of chief minister of Punjab." He further said, "What Rahul Gandhi has done by choosing Charanjeet Channi as CM is that he has broken the barely perceptible 'glass ceiling'."

Jakhar said that Congress made a bold decision to appoint Channi as Punjab Chief Minister and said the move was "very much rooted in the ethos of Sikhism, is nevertheless a watershed moment not only for the polity but also for the social fabric of the state". Jakhar also said referring to the controversy regarding Amarinder Singh and said that if the situation is handled with bias, the prevailing brotherhood and amity of Punjab can shatter like a "glasshouse." While talking about the tactics used by the opposition to paint Channi’s appointment as a PR stunt, he said, "But there is a clear and present danger of Punjabiat being put to test once again with usual divisive forces already weaponising this transformative initiative to fragment the society. This threat just cannot be wished away.”

Punjab controversy

Capt Amarinder Singh said after his resignation that he will not support the decision to make state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu the chief ministerial face of Congress for next year’s Assembly elections and said he will be a "disaster for Punjab". He further said that Sidhu is even friends with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. Earlier this week, Jakhar lashed out at those Congress officials who publicly showed their unrest over Channi’s appointment. Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit last Saturday saying that he was humiliated by the party multiple times by going behind his back and discussing possible successors and also had a feud with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(with ANI inputs)