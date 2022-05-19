Former PCC Chief and Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, on Thursday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) barely one week after quitting the grand old party on May 14. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the senior leader from Punjab revealed why he quit Congress and switched to the ruling saffron party. He revealed that it is not easy to break 50 years of ties with Congress, but said that he had strong reasons to leave the national party. The politician also claimed that Congress is losing nationalism with each passing day and that their leadership needs to do introspection.

Sunil Jakhar told Republic, "Congress party is losing nationalism with each passing day. When someone tries to divide Hindus and Sikhs, and if I am pointing it out, then I was blamed. Even during the recently concluded elections, Congress lost in five states, but they are not talking about their defeat. I was even sent notice because I spoke something that was against their policies." "They are doing Chintan Shivir, but are not introspecting. Congress leadership needs to do introspection. Top brass should think of the reasons why they lost. Nationalism is decreasing in the Congress," he added.

Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

On May 14, Sunil Jakhar announced his sudden exit from Congress on Facebook, after weeks of open discontentment with the leadership. It was during a Facebook Live 'Dil Ki Baat' when Jakhar made the announcement, further saying "goodbye and good luck Congress." In the 35-minutes long video, he also accused the Congress High Command of listening to only a certain Punjab leader on the matter of appointing the Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh. Furthermore, he also expressed his anger and dissatisfaction over his ouster from the party posts, despite his family having been associated with the grand old party for around 50 years.

Today, the senior leader joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda. While addressing the media after joining the saffron party, the politician said, "I am thankful to have a place in BJP and I am glad that I am welcomed here. Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab. I never used politics for personal gains and did my duties with ethics."