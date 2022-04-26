'Sunil Jakhar Should Be Banned For 2 Years': Congress Panel Recommends To Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Disciplinary Committee recommended two years suspension of former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar, PTI reported on Tuesday after the party leaders held a meeting. Jakhar, as per the news agency, will be removed from all posts he is presently holding, and will not be given any post in the party during the span of two years if the recommendation is accepted by the party high command.

Tariq Anwar, who is a member of the party's disciplinary panel chaired by A K Antony, spoke to the media and said, "In the meeting, there was a discussion on complaints received from Kerala, Meghalaya and Punjab, and unanimously, we have taken a few decisions. But the decision is being sent for Congress President's approval. Till the time we receive her approval, we cannot let you know anything."

"All the best to Congress"

Earlier in the day, Jakhar said, "Good luck to Congress". The statement, which is a clear indication that the PPCC President is on the edge of losing Congress, came as the Congress Disciplinary Committee submitted its recommendation for action against him for the alleged anti-party activities. Jakhar had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him as a liability for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Thereafter, some party leaders including former minister Raj Kumar Verka demanded action against him after accusing Jakhar of using objectionable language against Channi and the scheduled caste community during a TV interview.