Hours before Punjab Chief Minister-elect Charanjit Singh Channi's oath-taking ceremony on Monday, Congress leader and MLA Sunil Jakhar has hit out at party colleague Harish Rawat. Sunil Jakhar criticised Rawat after the latter declared that upcoming Punjab Assembly elections will be fought under Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Taking to Twitter, Jakhar opined that Rawat's statements are 'baffling'. In addition, he also said that the announcement undermines the Chief Minister's authority and negates the reason of the selection of Charanjit Singh Channi as the state chief minister. Jakhar was one of the front runners for the position of Punjab Chief Minister.

On the swearing-in day of Sh @Charnjit_channi as Chief Minister, Mr Rawats’s statement that “elections will be fought under Sidhu”, is baffling. It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position. — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) September 20, 2021

However, interacting with reporters, Congress MLA Rana Sodhi stated that Rawat's announcement is the high command's decision. Moreover, he added that the decision is final and those who do not agree with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi's decision then it is their call. Another Congress MLA, Rana KP Singh too had a similar take and maintained that the high command's decision is final.

BJP hits out at Harish Rawat over his statement

Meanwhile, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya too hit out at Harish Rawat. Taking to Twitter, Malviya remarked that the Conngress party's decision to contest polls under Sidhu is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community. He added that Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM so that he can hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu. Malviya further slammed the Congress and asserted that the decision undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the grand old party.

This is a huge insult to the entire Dalit community if Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the CM, only to hold the seat for Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chosen Gandhi family loyalist.



This completely undermines the Dalit empowerment narrative being peddled by the Congress. Shame. https://t.co/8zkPmiq9cq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2021

Upcoming Punjab polls to be fought under Sidhu: Harish Rawat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday declared that the upcoming elections will be fought under the leadership of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu. Rawat cited 'circumstances' and stated that the polls will be fought with CM's cabinet under Sidhu as he is 'very popular'. However, he also informed that the party face for upcoming State polls will be decided by the Congress president.

It (party face for upcoming State polls) will be decided by Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with CM's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is very popular...: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/VDYVSh3Qic — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Charanjit Singh Channi elected as Punjab CM

In a major development amid the Punjab political crisis, the Congress party picked up Charanjit Singh Channi as the state's chief minister. This comes after Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation as the CM on Saturday. Singh stepped down from the CM post after 9.5 years along with his council of ministers. Frustrated and angered over a tussle with Sidhu camp, Singh, in a telephonic call to party president Sonia Gandhi, said, "I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust." The tussle between Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu has been going on since 2019. However, things escalated after the Congress leadership picked the cricketer-turned-politician as Punjab Pradesh Congress Commit president, in spite of Amarinder Singh's opposition.