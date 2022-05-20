'Sunil Jakhar Started Working For BJP Long Ago': Punjab Congress Chief Levels Big Charge

Sunil Jakhar started working for BJP long before his formal induction into the saffron party on Thursday, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed. This was perceived as a bid to downplay the impact of Jakhar on the BJP's prospects in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, Warring contended that the former Congress leader had played blatant Hindutva politics in the run-up to the Punjab polls thereby damaging the party in every way possible. The son of longest-serving Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, Sunil Jakhar is a 3-time MLA and one-time MP who served as the president of Punjab Congress from 2017 to 2021.

Not unexpected. @sunilkjakhar may have formally joined the @BJP4India today, he had started working for the party long before, playing blatantly Hindutva politics, damaging the party in every way. There was reason for him to rake up 'Hindu' card and the reason was revealed today. — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) May 19, 2022

Sunil Jakhar switches allegiance to BJP

Sunil Jakhar has been at loggerheads with the Sonia Gandhi-led party over being ignored for the CM post despite having the support of a maximum number of MLAs after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down. He openly hit out at Rajya Sabha MP Ambika Soni for "proposing" Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the CM after Singh's ouster. The former Punjab Congress president accused Soni of jeopardizing his chances of becoming the CM by purportedly fearmongering about the consequences of appointing a Hindu to the top post.

On March 14, Jakhar dubbed Channi as a "liability" for Congress after the party's rout in the Punjab Assembly election. Refusing to blame the Congress high command for the present state of affairs, the former Gurdaspur MP contended that Channi's own greed led to the downfall of the party. He was referring to the arrest of the caretaker Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey by the ED in an illegal sand mining case and the subsequent seizure of cash worth Rs.10 crore from the premises of the accused persons.

Irked by his statements, Congress sent him a show cause notice on April 11 asking him to file a reply within 7 days explaining why action should not be taken against him. In the notice, "Shri Harish Choudhary, AICC incharge, Punjab has written a letter to the Hon'ble Congress President that you have made derogatory statement against Congress leaders and also attributed motives to the leadership of thinking on communal lines while deciding the leadership of CLP Punjab. It is in gross violation of party's ethos". After Jakhar refused to reply, the Congress' disciplinary panel recommended his removal from all party posts.

On May 14, he bid adieu to the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Facebook Live. After joining BJP a day earlier, he told Republic TV, "Congress party is losing nationalism with each passing day. When someone tries to divide Hindus and Sikhs, and if I am pointing it out, then I was blamed. Even during the recently concluded elections, Congress lost in five states, but they are not talking about their defeat. I was even sent a notice because I spoke something that was against their policies".