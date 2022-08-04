Sunil Raut Slams BJP Over ED Probe On Sanjay Raut; 'All Allegations Are Made-up'

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 8, his brother Sunil Raut said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared of Sanjay Raut and that's why they want to trap him in a fake case.

Speaking to reporters on the ED's investigation, Sunil Raut claimed that Sanjay Raut was not involved in any corruption and Sapna Patkar, a witness in the Patra Chawl scam is making false allegations against the Sena MP. On Patkar's allegation that she received threat calls asking her to not disclose any facts before the ED in the Patra Chawl land scam case, Sunil Raut said, "Sanjay Raut is in the custody of ED. Police have asked Patkar to deposit the phone through which she received threat calls. Why hasn’t she don’t it yet? Police should take the mobile phone and then do the inquiry."

On the ED's ongoing investigation and charges of corruption on Sanjay Raut, his brother Sunil said, “Whatever ED has said, all the documents we have submitted to the income tax and other authorities. There is no theft in it and there is no cash. This is a political case, they want to trap Sanjay Raut in it. They want to break Sanjay Raut away from Uddhav Thackeray and make Uddhav Ji weak."

"All the allegations are made-up stories as no corruption happened. The BJP is scared of Sanjay Raut that’s why they want to trap Sanjay Raut," Sunil Raut told reporters on Thursday.

Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 8

On Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till August 8. A Mumbai court on Thursday observed that it was necessary for the ED to 'investigate the source of the dirty money' and how the same was inserted into the financial system.

"I carefully examined the arguments from both sides, it is a fact that trail of money of Rs 1.17 crore and Rs 1.08 crore was not before the court when the court restricted the remand to ED. Considering the facts that some more amount has been revealed and tabled by ED with the bank statement, pointing out further trail amount, there is remarkable progress in the investigation," Justice MG Deshpande noted.

"The contention by Raut's lawyer is not justified because ED has to investigate the source of the dirty money and how the same was inserted in the financial system," the Court observed, sending the Shiv Sena leader to the ED's remand till August 8.

During the proceedings, the ED revealed that there was a money trail of Rs 112 crore of Pravin Raut, the main accused in the Patra land scam case, and a further money trail with four heads had emerged during the probe. This included the money trail of Sanjay Raut's international trips, as per the ED.

There were several documents and those documents were put up before Sanjay Raut and money trials have been revealed by him, the ED said. It added that while investigating earlier, Raut said that he has no knowledge, but new documents seized from his residence had revealed a lot. According to the ED, after the remand, documents were scrutinised, and it was found that they contradict the evidence found earlier.