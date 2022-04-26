In a major development concerning the Sunjwan encounter case investigation, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed an FIR copy of the terror attack. According to the FIR, the Sunjwan attack was carried out by the terrorists with an ‘aim to harm the National Integrity of India'. The case pertains to a special operation where two Pashto-speaking suicide bombers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in an encounter.

The terrorists were neutralised after they managed to sneak across the border and killed a CISF officer by attacking his bus in Sunjwan last Friday. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a probe into the event. Republic Media Network accessed the FIR copy of the Sunjwan attack which was registered on the complaint of SP Operations Jammu.

According to the FIR, the terrorists carried out the attack “with the aim to harm National Integrity of India”. Furthermore, it notes that the terrorists “wanted to cause fear in the general public.'' “Forces tried to arrest terrorists but they lobbed grenades at forces. But both Fidayeen attackers were killed by forces in retaliation,” the FIR accessed by Republic TV noted. The three-page FIR further mentions the details of the attack and the items seized from the attackers. The security forces are now probing the matter further.

J&K Police recovers 'US-allied Forces' shoes from terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police are now suspecting an Afghan link with the attack by the Fidayeen terrorists as they recover a pair of 'US-allied forces' shoes that were worn by one of the slain terrorists in the encounter. As Republic accesses crucial proofs of the Afghanistan terror angle in the Sunjwan encounter, the recovered shoes by security forces strengthen the speculations of Pakistan involvement in pushing Afghan terrorists into the Valley.

Notably, the shoes found by the forces after the encounter included a pair of shoes that were used by US-allied forces in Afghanistan and also had the imprint of 'Made in Poland' on them. Such 'manufacturing and marking' shoes are usually used by the United States forces before their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the shoes that were recovered by security forces after the encounter came along with the other weapons, and equipment left by the terrorists. The recovery included two AK-47s, 10 magazines, and a pistol.

Sunjwan encounter

The encounter broke out last Friday when a group of terrorists launched an attack on a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers. The terrorists were equipped with suicide vests and sophisticated weapons. This led to a fierce shootout during which an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF was killed and nine security personnel were also injured. This took place in Jammu's Sunjwan area in the Jalalabad locality.

