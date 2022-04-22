Sunjwan: J&K BJP Leaders Laud Security Forces For Averting Attack Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

After the security forces averted a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the valley, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders have come forward lauding the CISF, Jammu and Kashmir police, and the paramilitary forces for carrying out a successful encounter operation in the Sunjwan cantonment area in Jammu.

This came after a fierce gun battle erupted between the security forces and the terrorists earlier on Friday morning where two terrorists were killed, a security officer lost his life, and many others got injured.

Speaking on the same, Jammu & Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina spoke to ANI and congratulated the security forces and further affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally will take place on April 24. "The security forces have averted the Pakistani conspiracy and shown their bravery by killing those terrorists. It is a message that whoever will do conspiracies will be taught a lesson", he said.

Further claiming that Pakistan has always tried to do bloodshed in J&K, Raina added that Indian security forces have always spoiled their plan and will continue to do in the future.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also congratulated the security forces for foiling the plans of the terrorists. "I want to congratulate and salute the security forces for their bravery. They have successfully failed the plans. One jawan martyred, I salute his bravery", he said.

Sunjwan encounter

A major encounter that broke on Friday between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu's Sunjwan concluded in the afternoon following which one security force jawan was martyred and four others were injured. Also, weapons and suicide vests were recovered from the Fidayeen terrorists. The forces also gunned down two heavily armed terrorists in the encounter which began around 3:45 AM.

The terrorists were taken down in a special operation carried out by the J&K police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF in the area adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station. A vehicle used by the forces was also destroyed in the encounter. The encounter broke out after the terrorists attacked a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel in the morning.

Notably, this came just two before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the valley.

Image: ANI/PTI