Sunni Ulema Council Condemns Tauqeer Raza's Controversial Remarks; 'Don't Divide Unity'

Expressing distress over Islamic cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza's controversial remarks, Haji Mohammed Salees, General Secretary of Sunni Ulema Council, on Friday said that Raza should address issues of every section of the sections and not just about Muslims. Haji M Salees mentioned that even that '5 per cent of the population' aiming to destroy and mislead the country must be stopped immediately.

All India Sunni Ulema Council General Secretary said, "India is a secular country, some anti-elements are trying to run the country without considering the constitution and some people are trying to divide our unity".

He added that Tauqueer Raza should also talk about the poor, Dalits, and other vulnerable communities and not only about Muslims.

"We have to stop those 5 per cent people who are destroying and misleading to spread hatred", Haji Mohammed Salees said.

"He (Raza) should not talk about only Hindus and Muslims but about work that must be done for the welfare of the people", he added.

Muslims Cleric condemns Tauqueer Raza's statement

While Maulana Syed Ahmed Hussain, Muslim Cleric disagreed with Maulana Tauqeer Raza's threats of a countrywide Jail Bharo movement and said, "The Muslims of the whole of India are not ready to follow his call. He is not the leader of the whole of Indian Muslims".

Uttar Pradesh-based Islamic cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has been supporting the Congress party, made controversial remarks over the current bulldozer action by various state governments and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the communal tensions witnessed across the country, Maulana Tauqeer Raza issued threats of a countrywide Jail Bharo movement and said that if Muslims come to the streets, no government can contain their outrage.

Condemning the statement, Maulana Syed Ahmed Hussain said, "If you want to do politics, then make a party and contest elections".

A Shia Muslim Cleric, Yasoob Abbas slammed Tauqeer Raza and said, "By giving such a statement you spoil the atmosphere. Don't make Hindus and Muslims fight with each other".

Stressing that India already witnessed partition, he added that no statement must be further made to provoke Muslims in the country. He added that these statements will push the country back to the older times.

"Those who went to Pakistan, and Afghanistan, all know what is happening there. Blasts are taking place, despite being a Muslim nation", Yasoob Abbas stated.

Another Muslim Cleric, Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that they do not support Raza's statement as it is just an attempt to destroy the atmosphere in the country. He added that there is always a 'reaction to action'.

(Image: ANI)