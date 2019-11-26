BIG: Sunni Waqf Board Won't Review SC's Ayodhya Verdict, Undecided On Land Offer

After mulling on applying for a review on the Ayodhya verdict, the Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday has decided that the board will not file a review petition. Speaking to media after the meeting, Abdul Razaq has stated 6 of the 7 members of the board have decided to not file for review. Furthermore, he said that the board will decide on the alternate land's usage when the government offers an appropriate land.

No review on Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf board

"I felt that we should go for a review. But six other members have stated that there will be no review, hence we will nor file for review," he said. When asked about whether the board will accept the land, he said,"No land has been offered yet. When govt will offer it then we will take the decision."

Sunni Waqf board mulls on review

Earlier on November 21, sources report that while the Waqf board's chairman Zufar Faruqi has opposed a review, two members Abdul Razzaq Khan and Imran Mabood Khan allegedly favoured a review. Meanwhile, three members Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui and Adnan Farrukh Shah have backed the chairman's decision to not review, as per sources. The board had maintained previously that they will not file for review, after the verdict on November 9.

Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board calls meeting to decide on review

AIMPLB to file review petition

Earlier on November 17, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the Supreme Court's offer of alternate land of 5 acres to build a mosque stating that the offer will not heal the wounds caused to the community, in a press conference in Lucknow. AIMPLB which had called upon on an emergency meeting announced that they will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. Similarly, Owaisi had quoted Justice Verma to express his dissatisfaction, saying that the 'Supreme Court was Supreme but not infallible'.

Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

