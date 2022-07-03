Sunny Parihar, NSUI J&K President Quits Congress; Avers 'fed Up With Hate Against Hindus'

In a recent update, National Student Union of India (NSUI) Jammu and Kashmir president Sunny Parihar resigned from the party. He has sent his resignation via email to the party high command.

NSUI Jammu and Kashmir president Sunny Parihar has also added ‘Former’ to ‘State President NSUI Jammu and Kashmir’.

This is the second consecutive time that the NSUI State president resigned from Congress midway. Raquel Khan joined Apni Party when he was asked NSUI Jammu and Kashmir president.

NSUI Leader Abhinav Kumar Koli Quits Congress

National Students Union of India (NSUI) national coordinator Abhinav Kumar Koli on Friday left the Congress citing the party is obsessed with the Gandhi family and the constant hate for Hindus.

Sending the resignation letter to the national president of NSUI Neeraj Kundan, Koli stated the reasons for him stepping down after a ten-year tenure and said the Congress party is inclined only towards the Gandhi family and that the party hasn't remained the grand old party of the past.

"I have been fed up by seeing the past scenarios like hate against Hindus, Dismantling Congress in Punjab by Priyanka Gandhi, leaning towards left parties, failed in 90 per cent elections we have fought in, collapsing of organisation, agenda-less politics, etc. We are only revolving around the over-rated GANDHI FAMILY, and seems like Congress is not 'THE CONGRESS' anymore. So, hereby i am tendering my resignation from all posts of INC."