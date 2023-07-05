'Super NDA' In The Works? BJP Eyes To Stitch New Alliances Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In the run-up to the upcoming general election in 2024, the political buzz has been doing the rounds that BJP is making an attempt to recalibrate its electoral strategy in a bid to expand the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Day after Ajit Pawar broke his ties with the NCP in Maharashtra, splitting the party in half to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government, names of several parties have emerged who might forge an alliance with the saffron party to join the front.

After the NCP crisis in Maharashtra, there have been murmurs about a possible merger of the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh with the BJP. On one hand, the JDS leader has dropped a hint while Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Karnataka

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy fuelled the alliance speculations between his party and BJP as he said, "I don't want to particularly name anyone but anything may happen. Most probably it will happen by the end of this year or after Parliament elections."

BJP has not ruled out the alliance hint as former chief minister of Karnataka and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa stated that the centre high command will take the final call for the 2024 General Elections. "Whatever (JDS chief) HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement," Yediyurappa said, referring to Kumaraswamy's remark on Karnataka having its own 'Ajit Pawar' moment. "Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future," Yediyurappa added.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over extending support to the NDA front. Reddy's meeting with both the leaders is important as YSRCP's support has been crucial for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha where it lacks a majority. With 9 members in the upper house, Reddy's party has been a dependable partner in the past for the Centre in floor co-ordination in Parliament.

This comes amid the speculation of his state arch-rival N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP returns to the NDA fold after having parted ways in 2019. Earlier, this month Naidu's held a meeting with BJP President JP Nadda and Amit Shah in Delhi. During the Republic summit, the TDP chief agreed with PM Modi's 2047 vision and expressed contributing to the same visualisation. In order to make India a no. 1 country, everybody has to unite and dream together for development.

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar met Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. However, both the leaders have not mentioned anything about the secret meeting which went on for 1 and a half hours. There have been several speculations made in connection with the meeting as the Rajya Sabha deputy CM is being considered close to PM Modi as well as Nitish Kumar.

NDA's Road to 50% vote share

Ahead of the general elections, BJP is eyeing a 50% vote share.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD): 0.6%

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD): 0.2%

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP): 2.6%

Biju Janata Dal (BJD): 1.7%

Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS): 0.6%

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 0.2%

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP): 1.4%

Telugu Desam Party (TDP): 2.1%

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): 3.7%

The total 13.1% of the other parties will help the BJP which consists of 37.7% to reach the 50% vote share tally to form the bigger NDA plus alliance.