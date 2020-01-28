After PM Modi, Superstar Rajinikanth To Feature Alongside Bear Grylls On 'Man Vs. Wild'

After shooting a superhit episode of 'Man Vs. Wild' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls has returned to India once again to shoot another episode of Discovery Channel's popular survival show. This time, it will be with superstar Rajinikanth.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrived in Karnataka on Tuesday. The episode will be filmed at the Bandipur forest in Karnataka.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Southern superstar Rajinikanth was spotted at Mysore while leaving for Bandipur forest. Earlier in 2019, the British adventurer had shot an episode of Man Vs. Wild with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, former US President Barack Obama had also starred in an episode of the popular show.

PM Modi and Bear Grylls on 'Man Vs. Wild'

The episode featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aired on August 12. It was officially declared the world’s most trending televised event. Bear Grylls took to Twitter and announced that

The announcement was made by Bear Grylls on Twitter wherein he informed that with 3.6 billion impressions, the episode of Man Vs Wild featuring PM Modi has beaten Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ 💥💥 (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! 🙏🏻 #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india https://t.co/OvfRD9EIcq pic.twitter.com/1E0HwiI6ME — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 19, 2019

In the episode, walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that the Prime Minister put up. With survivalist Bear Grylls, the PM promoted a cause close to his heart-protecting nature. On Discovery channel's, "Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi", he braved the rain and cold in the jungles of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, and as the host put it, the PM was a "great sport".

