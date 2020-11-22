'Support In Congress For Sonia-Rahul Apparent To Anyone Who's Not Blind': Salman Khurshid

Amid the renewed infighting among the Congress top brass over the party's leadership following a debacle in the Bihar polls, senior party leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday claimed that there is no crisis in the party and all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is "apparent to anyone who is not blind".

'They are given an opportunity'

Khurshid said there are enough forums in the Congress for airing views and doing so outside the party "hurts" it. The former Union Minister's remarks come days after another senior leader Kapil Sibal and some others went public with their criticism of the party leadership. "The leadership listens to me, I am given an opportunity, they (those criticising in the media) are given an opportunity, where does this thing come from that the leadership is not listening," Khurshid told news agency PTI.

Asked about comments by Sibal and another senior leader P Chidambaram on Congress' poor showing in the Bihar election and recent bypolls, he said he cannot disagree with what they have said, but asked why does anybody have to go out and tell the media and the world that "we need to do this".

'Everybody supports Rahul Gandhi'

"Analysis is done all the time, there is no quarrel about analysis. It will be done. The leadership, of which all these people are a part, will appropriately look at what may have gone wrong, how we could have improved, and that will happen in the normal course, we needn't talk about it in the public," said Khurshid, a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

READ | Kerala govt brings ordinance punishing 'offensive' talk with jail, Chidambaram 'shocked'

READ | Owaisi dismisses alliance with TRS for GHMC polls and taunts KCR: 'Will he call B-team?'

Asked about some leaders calling for having a full-time president, he said they should come forward and talk about it inside the party. "See our leader and say you don't look good without a label, the leader will take a call," Khurshid said. "We are happy, we are working on a process of electing a new president. There is no leadership crisis, I say that with great emphasis," he asserted.

Asked if everyone in the Congress is strongly behind Rahul Gandhi as their leader, Khurshid said, "I think that is apparent to anyone who is not blind, that people are fully supportive of Congress president Sonia ji and of Mr Rahul Gandhi, who is our former president. Everybody supports them."

READ | After Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB in drugs case

READ | BJP's Malviya compares Vadras' latest whereabouts with Shah & Nadda; makes 'winning' point