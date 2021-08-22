Supporters Welcome Cong’s Vinay Kulkarni After Bail, 300 Booked For Flouting COVID Rules

Former minister and Congress leader, Vinay Kulkarni was welcomed on Saturday by thousands of his supporters after he was released from Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi, Karnataka. The Congress leader recently secured bail in the 2016 case relating to the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. Kulkarni’s supporters gathered at the Hindalga Central Prison to welcome him while flouting the weekend curfew and physical distancing norms amid the COVID pandemic.

Vinay Kulkarni, 300 others booked for violating COVID guidelines

The huge gathering for the welcome of the murder-accused leader came amid a weekend curfew in Belagavi. Being part of the district bordering Maharashtra, the Karnataka government had earlier announced a curfew in the region. However, thousands gathered and cheered for Vinay Kulkarni, who was stepping out of prison. The gathered supporters offered sweets to Kulkarni and walked along with his open jeep on a procession from Hindalga Jail to Ganesha temple. Following the event, the Karnataka Police registered a case against Vinay Kulkarni and 300 others for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders welcomed Vinay Kulkarni with open arms. MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar met Kulkarni and tied a rakhi on his wrist as part of welcoming him. "Vinay Kulkarni is like my elder brother. I am here as his sister. We share a special bond. I will support him to come out of this problem," Hebbalkar said.

Coming out of prison, Kulkarni said that he was a ‘different’ politician and was falsely accused. "I was confident of coming out. I have faith in the judiciary. I also have the blessings of religious seers and people of the constituency. I am a different politician. Rich and poor are with me. People have supported me and my family throughout and I am grateful to them," Kulkarni said while addressing the crowd and media.

Vinay Kulkarni arrest

Vinay Kulkarni was arrested in November 2020 in relation to the murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in 2016. He was accused under charges of conspiracy after CBI took over the investigation. Kulkarni has served as a cabinet minister in the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. The Congress leader was granted bail on August 11 by the Supreme Court after spending around nine months in jail.

(IMAGE CREDIT: PTI)