Supporting Droupadi Murmu Doesn't Mean Supporting BJP: Sanjay Raut Clarifies Sena's Stance

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, during a press conference on Tuesday, confirmed that the Uddhav Thackeray faction discussed lending support to NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu for the polls scheduled for July 18. He, however, clarified that supporting Murmu does not mean the MLAs will support BJP as they have goodwill toward the opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha as well. "Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision", Raut told ANI.

Notably, the announcement follows the party's special meeting wherein several leaders of Shiv Sena advised Thackeray to voice his support for Murmu. What's also worth noting is that Uddhav's alliance partners-- the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC)-- are backing Sinha for the presidential elections.

Maharashtra | We discussed Droupadi Murmu (NDA's Presidential candidate) in our meeting y'day... supporting Droupadi Murmu does not mean supporting BJP. Shiv Sena's role will be clear in a day or two; party chief Uddhav Thackeray will make a decision: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/vI7ghBHVWG — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Shiv Sena does not make decisions under pressure: Raut

Further clarifying Shiv Sena's stance, Raut listed the occasions when his party members supported NDA's opponents and stated that Shiv Sena does not make decisions under pressure. "The opposition should remain alive. We also have goodwill toward the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. Earlier, we supported Pratibha Patil and not the NDA candidate. We supported Pranab Mukherjee also", he said.

Raut also underscored that Murmu is a woman and that too from a tribal community, something which motivated his party MPs to lend their support to the former Jharkhand governor. "We had supported Pratibha Patil, a UPA candidate, as she's a Marathi woman. We had supported Pranab Mukherjee, a UPA candidate. Uddhav Ji will announce support to her (Murmu) as she is a tribal woman. We should see beyond politics for the Presidential elections", Raut said.

Shinde faction welcomes Thackeray's decision

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's faction welcomed the "positive note" for "reaching common ground on issues". "We hope that this helps in reducing the distance between the party members. I hope that the Shiv Sena leaders will soon realize that our decision to join hands with BJP was taken in the interest of the party", Shinde's spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, Murmu is currently campaigning for the presidential election in West Bengal's Kolkata where she visited her ancestral residence and paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda. She was also felicitated during an event in the state in the presence of BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Sukanta Majumdar, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy and others.

BJP-led NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at his ancestral residence in Kolkata, West Bengal, in the presence of Union Ministers and others pic.twitter.com/cJ6esWB4aY — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022