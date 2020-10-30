'Supporting Terror Elements Won't Help Them': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Slams Mehbooba Mufti

A day after three of the BJP's youth members lost their lives in a terror attack in Kashmir, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has slammed the terror organisations and the separatist elements for their coward attack and said that such acts will not deter the sentiment of nationalism in Kashmir. While speaking with Republic Media Network, he also paid homage to the BJP members who lost their lives to the terror attack.

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has blamed the Central Government's 'ill-thought out policies' for the killing of the youth members whereas not a single word criticism was written against those who perpetrated the attack that claimed three lives.

Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI’s ill thought out policies. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 29, 2020

Responding to Mufti's criticism, Naqvi said, "Mehbooba Mufti, Congress, they should understand one thing, supporting such terrorist activities directly or indirect will not help them in any way. Those who have orchestrated this attack will be answered appropriately. Anybody who tries to sabotage peace in Kashmir will be answered appropriately."

"With the article 370 abrogation, 370 other issues of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have also gone and the territory has witnessed peace after abrogation. The terrorists, their masters and the separatist elements are unable to digest this which is why they are trying to cause unrest in the region. However, they will never succeed," he added.

Attack on BJP members

Three Youth BJP leaders lost their lives on Thursday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle which was passing through the Yaripora area in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir. As per the BJP Kashmir Unit, the three BJP workers, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hanan were travelling in a car on Thursday evening. The vehicle was fired upon by terrorists. While Fida Hussain Yatoo lost his life on the spot, the other two leaders were rushed to the Qazigund Hospital where they were reported to be critical. However, shortly after, the two also succumbed to their injuries. Lashkar-backed ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has taken responsibility for the Yaripora attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the killings of the three BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, paying his respects to the bereaved families. Lauding the deceased BJP workers for their 'excellent work' in J&K, PM Modi said that his thoughts were with the families of the victims in this time of grief.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020

