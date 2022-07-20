Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 1. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same. Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions. The apex court also asked the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

In its order, the SC held, "After hearing the counsels it has been agreed that some issues may if necessary be referred to a larger bench also. Keeping in mind the same, to enable the parties to frame the issues, let them file the same preferably by next Wednesday. We request both sides to prepare a compilation. List on August 1st."

Arguments in the SC

At the outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the Uddhav Thackeray camp and argued that democracy is in danger if governments in any state can be toppled despite the bar under the tenth schedule of the Constitution. Maintaining that 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena are deemed to have incurred disqualification by violating the party whip, he also contended that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shouldn't have sworn in Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that disqualification won't be attracted only of 2/3rd of MLAs merge with another party.

On behalf of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve stated that inner party democracy has been throttled by disqualification proceedings. He noted, "If a large number of people in a party feel that another man should lead, what is wrong in that? The moment you gather enough strength within the party and stay within the party to question the leader without leaving the party, and say we will defeat you in the house, that is not defection". Most importantly, the CJI observed during the hearing that the removal of the Legislature Party leader is in the domain of party MLAs.

Here are the pleas filed by both sides:

1. Eknath Shinde and 15 other MLAs challenged the disqualification proceedings initiated against them and Shinde's replacement as the Legislative Party leader with Ajay Choudhari

2. Uddhav Thackeray faction's chief whip Sunil Prabhu sought a stay on the floor test scheduled for June 30

3. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu filed an interlocutory application seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them

4. Minutes before the vote of confidence on July 4, the Thackeray camp challenged newly-elected Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision to reinstate Eknath Shinde as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader and replace Prabhu as the Chief Whip with Bharat Gogawale

5. On July 8, the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenged the decision of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite Shinde to form the government and sought the quashing of the Speaker's election and vote of confidence which was conducted on July 3 and 4 respectively