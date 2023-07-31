Supreme Court Allows To Withdraw Petition Challenging Jyotiraditya Scindia's RS Election

Supreme Court on Monday allowed to withdraw the petition challenging Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's election to the Rajya Sabha.

The bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice Pankaj Mithal allowed the petitioner (Dr Govind Singh) to withdraw the plea. The Special Leave Petition had been filed against an order through which a review petition challenging the framing of an issue in the election petition filed against Scindia had been dismissed.

Earlier, the High Court had framed an issue in the said election petition to the effect that whether mere registration of an FIR constitutes a 'pending criminal case' liable to be disclosed in the nomination papers of a prospective candidate under the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

The Supreme Court had on July 7 refused to interfere in framing of the said issue. Scindia was represented by NK Mody and senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar, alongwith Adv Fareha Ahmed Khan, and a team from M/s Karanjawala & Co. Advocates led by principal associate Tahira Karanjawala. Senior Advocate Anoop George Chaudhary appeared for the petitioner in this matter. (Report by Sambhav Sharma)