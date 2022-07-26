Supreme Court Asks Centre To Find Solution To Stop 'freebie Culture' During Elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to find a solution to stop political parties from giving freebies during elections. The SC's direction came during the hearing of a PIL by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay which contends that arbitrary promises of irrational freebies violate the EC's mandate of free and fair elections. The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli.

During the hearing, the BJP leader asserted that it was the need of the hour for the Election Commission of India (ECI) to debar state and national parties from promising such things during the election season. He also sought direction to register FIRs against political parties for allegedly inducing voters by offering freebies.

To this, Advocate Amit Sharma appearing for the ECI asserted that the Centre will be best to deal with it as they are fit to bring in a legislation.

"We are on freebies to bribe the electorate. Now if you say it's hands off for you then what is the purpose of the Election Commission of India?" the CJI asked the EC. He also questioned whether the Centre was hesitating to take a stand on the matter and how parties can be stopped to make promises.

SC seeks views of Finance Commission

Citing the example of fiscally-strained Punjab, which is buried under a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore, Ashwini Upadhyay argued that despite the burden, the Aam Aadmi Party government announced freebies during election season. "It is like each Punjabi has a debt of 1 crore. Then freebies were promised," he said.

Upadhyay explained that in a similar manner, Sri Lanka introduced freebies and was now facing an unprecedented economic crisis. "India has a debt of 70 lakh crores. we are going the same way," the BJP leader stated, calling the issue a 'serious matter'.

The Supreme Court also took the views of senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal who was present in the court for another case. Agreeing with the gravity of the freebie culture, he cited the Finance Commission which is responsible for certain revenue allocations to various states. "Centre cannot be expected to issue directions," Sibal said.

Taking note of the arguments, the Supreme Court asked the Central government represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to involve the Finance Commission on the issue and posted the matter for further hearing on August 3.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned people against 'rewadi culture' and called it a 'very dangerous' trend for the development of the country. The Prime Minister compared the freebies being offered by various parties to seize power to 'rewadis,' a north Indian sweet frequently distributed during festivals, and warned the populace, especially the youth, to be wary of this. PM Modi's remarks were targeted at political parties that have been resorting to offering freebies, especially before polls.