Supreme Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji's Plea Against Enforcement Directorate Custody

Senthil Balaji's plea against Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Monday. The apex court has upheld a Madras High Court order on the same, granting the ED custody of the Tamil Nadu minister for five days. The Supreme Court said the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Meghala, wife of minister Senthil Balaji, was not maintainable. "We hold that the appeal is liable to be dismissed upholding the views expressed in the judgment by Madras High Court," Supreme Court said.

The bench further stated that the word "such custody" under 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure would include police custody. Therefore, the court has now held that the writ of habeas corpus was not maintainable against the arrest by the ED as requested by the petitioner. It was also stated that the order of remand cannot be challenged in a habeas corpus petition. The bench stated that, "If there is any violation of the procedure for arrest prescribed in Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, then action can be taken against the concerned officer in terms of Section 62 of the PMLA."

Earlier, a two-judge bench had in fact referred to a judgement in Anupam Kulkarni and had stated that police custody is not permissible after the first 15 days of remand. The orders were reserved on August 2. The operative part of the judgement was read out by Justice MM Sundresh on Monday morning. Senthil Balaji will remain in ED custody till August 12, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested from his Chennai residence on June 14, around 1.30 am in the morning following raids by the ED. This was in relation to a cash-for-jobs scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as a transport minister during the AIADMK regime in Tamil Nadu from 2011-2016.