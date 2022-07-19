Supreme Court Grants Nupur Sharma Interim Protection From Coercive Action Till August 10

While hearing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's plea, the Supreme Court has directed as an interim measure that no coercive action should be taken against her till the next hearing on August 10. The suspended BJP leader knocked on the doors of the Apex court seeking the clubbing of all the FIRs lodged against her across the country. A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala heard the plea.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer Senior Advocate Maninder Singh submitted a petition stating that after the court's July 1 order, various serious threats against her life have been issued against Nupur Sharma and due to threats to life and liberty, she is not in a position to avail the alternate remedy directed earlier by the top court of approaching the High Court. Responding to the petition, the bench stated that their main concern is to ensure protection for Sharma so she should not remain deprived of her right of alternate remedy.

The bench further observed that the court never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states on her plea urging protection from arrest as well as the revival of her withdrawn petition seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states. The top court has sought responses of the Centre and the concerned states on the next date of hearing which is August 10. It is pertinent to note that multiple FIRs were registered against Sharma in various states which included- Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal Assam, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The bench also issued notice to the Union and States (where FIRs have been registered) to explore the modality of giving her security from life threats.

Nupur Sharma cites death threats against her

On Monday, Nupur Sharma once again knocked the doors of the Supreme Court and requested a stay on her arrest in the nine FIRs lodged against her. Also, the suspended BJP leader has requested that since the FIR in Delhi was the first, therefore, the other FIRs registered at different places should be clubbed with the same.

Earlier as well, the politician had moved a petition before the court seeking the clubbing of all FIRs against her. In the hearing of the said petition on July 1, the same Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala came down heavily on her and observed that her "loose tongue has set the entire country on fire", holding her outburst responsible for the violence that broke out throughout the country.

Sharma's controversial remark on Islam triggered protests across India. The worst-hit was Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, which witnessed a major law and order situation. A week later, more places in India, including Delhi, Kolkata and several cities in UP witnessed debilitating protests.

(Image: ANI/@NupurSharmaBJP@Twitter)