Supreme Court Holds Marathon Maharashtra Hearing; Reserves Order After Pitched Arguments

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order for Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30 am on the petition filed by the Sena-NCP-Congress challenging the Governor's action on the Maharashtra government formation.

#BREAKING | Supreme Court reserves order over political developments and floor test in Maharashtra; Shall be pronounced at 10:30 am tomorrow. #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

Mehta submits two letters

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, along with its translation to the Supreme Court, as directed by the 3-judge bench a day earlier. The letter contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which was written to the Governor of Maharashtra by Devendra Fadnavis.

#BREAKING | SG Tushar Mehta submits letters to the Supreme Court bench - both letters in original along with translations. SG says he's appearing for the Secretary of the Maharashtra Governor and not the Governor. Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

#LIVE | SG Mehta tells SC that the Governor in his wisdom has invited the largest party in the assembly to form a government; adds that the Governor is not supposed to go for a roving and fishing inquiry. Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

READ | Twist In Tale? NCP Luring Ajit Pawar With Maha CM Carrot, Shiv Sena Denies: Sources

SC Refuses to Take Affidavits on Record

The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena attempted to put signed affidavits of 154 MLAs (48 from NCP, 56 from Sena, 44 from Congress, Other independents totalling 154) on record, saying that the scope of the petition can't be expanded. Thereafter, Abhishek Manu Singhvi withdrew the affidavits.

Singhvi, arguing for Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, withdrew the affidavits which were submitted to the Supreme Court by Kapil Sibal.

#BREAKING | 154 affidavits from MLAs submitted by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress withdrawn by Abhishek Manu Singhvi; Tune in for #LIVE updates from the Supreme Court here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

Rohatgi object to floor test within 24 hours

Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, objected to the floor test being conducted within 24 hours and stated that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should be given time to respond to the petition, after laying down the procedure for formation of government in the state. Rohatgi further added that a Speaker needs to be elected before the floor test can take place. Rohatgi put forth that 14 days is given to the Chief Minister to prove majority, and along these lines, 7 days may be a more appropriate time-frame.

#LIVE | Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, begins arguments and says that his pre-poll partner has turned from a friend to a foe; adds, as far as he's concerned, NCP through its legislative party leader Ajit Pawar, has support of 54 MLAs https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

#BREAKING | Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, says that a Speaker needs to be elected before a floor-test can happen; that a Pro-tem Speaker cannot conduct substantive proceedings. Tune in for #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

#LIVE | Counsel for Ajit Pawar Maninder Singh begins arguments in SC, says that the list he gave is constitutionally and factually correct. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi raises Maharashtra developments in Lok Sabha, Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha. Tune in here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2019

READ | Maharashtra: 52 MLAs Have Come Back To Us, One More In Touch, Says Nawab Malik

Ensuingly, the Supreme Court reserved its order, which will now come out at 10:30 am on Tuesday.

Political scenario

On Monday, Ajit Pawar had dug his heels in by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and said that he would along with CM Devendra Fadnavis, ensure a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. He then asked the NCP to be patient with him.

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Hearing Concludes, Supreme Court To Pronounce Order Tomorow

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as CM

After the fallout with the Shiv Sena over Government formation in Maharashtra, after the Assembly elections results, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday, while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, in a move that took everyone by surprise. Since then, a Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction which appears to contain most of the MLAs has spoken multiple times of forming a government with Shiv Sena and Congress.

READ | Ajit Pawar Mulls Legal Options Over His Ouster As NCP's Legislative Chief: Sources