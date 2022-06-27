In a massive relief for the Eknath Shinde camp, the Supreme Court on Monday put the disqualification of the 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs on hold till July 12. The direction came after the vacation bench headed by Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala admitted rebel Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde's plea, challenging the disqualification proceedings against his camp and the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Legislative Party leader.

After hearing the submissions, the Apex Court issued notices to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, newly-appointed Shiv Sena Legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhary, chief whip Sunil Prabhu. It has given 3 days to the parties to file counter-affidavits.

More importantly, the disqualification of the 16 MLAs has been put on hold and the Deputy Speaker can not take any action against the rebels in the interim. The time for rebel MLAs to respond to Dy Speaker's notice has been extended till July 12, 5.30 PM (it was 5.30 PM today otherwise). The SC has also asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families. The matter has been slated for further hearing on July 11.

Arguments in Court

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for the Shinde camp argued that the Deputy Speaker can not proceed with the disqualification proceedings when the resolution seeking his own removal is pending. He also elaborated on three reasons why the rebels had chosen to seek a hearing from the SC instead of approaching the High Court highlighting that the 'atmosphere is not conducive to exercise rights in Bombay.'

"A minority of the legislative party is subverting the state machinery, attacking our houses, saying that our dead bodies will be returned," he said, quoting Sanjay Raut's 'bulls will be slaughtered' statement before the top court.

The "Nabam Rebia" decision of the Supreme Court was also cited before the bench with Advocate Kaul reading, "Why would a Speaker who is confident of his majority, fear a floor test?" He further asserted, "The first limb is, how can the Speaker proceed with the matter. Today, the notice for removal of Speaker must go first."

Senior Advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Shiv Sena legislative party leader and Chief Whip, argued on behalf of the Deputy Speaker (represented by Advocate Rajeev Dhavan) before the SC. Singhvi questioned the petitioners' 'leap frogging' to the Supreme Court without approaching the High Court first. Further, he referred to Article 212 to say that there is a Constitutional bar on the Courts inquiring into the legislative procedure. He also contended that if the "Nabam Rebia" case is applied generically, it will be disastrous.

Raising an important argument the Supreme Court asked if the Speaker to whom notice has been served for removal, can himself decide the notice. "In the light of Nabam Rebia, can the Speaker be a judge in his own cause and reject the notice as invalid," asked Justice Kant. He also counter-questioned Advocate Dhavan on what the 'mode of genuineness' should be for the email sent by the Shinde group after the former raised questioned the authenticity of the 'unverified email'.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

On July 21, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of July 22.

In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction. Despite this emotional appeal, the strength of the rebel camp swelled to 39 Shiv Sena MLAs, 2 Prahar Janshakti Party, and 7 Independents.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane and Anil Babar.

While they were asked to respond to the disqualification notice by 5 pm today, Shinde and the 15 other rebel MLAs facing disqualification, filed separate pleas in the Supreme Court. They have sought a stay on the disqualification proceedings citing the pendency of a resolution seeking the removal of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. Moreover, Shinde has also challenged the approval of Ajay Choudhari as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.