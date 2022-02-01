Supreme Court Permits Karti Chidambaram To Travel Abroad With Conditions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to travel abroad with the conditions laid down in the earlier orders. The decision came after a top court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing batch matters pertaining to the challenge to certain provisions of the PMLA.

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

Representing Karti, senior Advocate Kapil Sibal sought permission for Sivaganga MP to travel abroad. The court said that the Congress leader will comply with all the conditions and formalities required with respect to the deposit of his passport after he returns to India.

Last year, the SC had allowed Karti to travel abroad from October 25 to November 21. He was asked to deposit Rs 1 crore to the Supreme Court Registry before travel.

Karti's petition came when the apex court was hearing various pleas challenging different provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He has been questioned on several occasions in the INX media case in which both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating how he managed to obtain clearance of Rs 305 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

What is the INX Media case?

The INX Media case is related to alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government.

In January 2008, the finance ministry's Financial Intelligence Unit had flagged a foreign direct investment of more than Rs 305 by three Mauritius-based firms in INX Media, then owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. The IT department handed over the case to ED, which registered a case against INX Media in 2010 for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

In 2017, CBI registered an FIR over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore. Furthermore, CBI had alleged that INX media had engaged a firm to Karti to resolve an issue with the Income Tax (IT) Department and in turn received undue favours. Later, ED registered a PMLA case based on FIR by CBI.