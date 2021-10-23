Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response On Ex-Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to respond to former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka's bail application. Ekka was found guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices comprising Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari issued notice to the Union of India, seeking a response to the former minister's appeal against the Jharkhand High Court's order.

The bench said in its order, "Issue notice, returnable on November 8, 2021. The Respondent-State shall be served through the concerned standing counsel."

The former Jharkhand minister has challenged the High Court's August 24, 2020 order denying him bail, claiming that it would not be prudent or desirable to provide protection under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (seeking bail pending application for suspension of sentence), where the accused has been convicted of a crime punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The High Court had said, "In view of the serious charges against the appellants and the nature of evidence in the record, which this Court feels not proper to discuss in detail at this stage and as the appellants are not ready for hearing of these appeals though the same can be heard and disposed of finally as and when they get ready for the same, this Court is not inclined to admit the appellants to bail or to suspend their sentences."

In connection with a money laundering case, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi convicted the former Jharkhand minister to seven years in prison and fined him Rs 2 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was investigating Ekka in connection with the PMLA case against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and others. The ED, in a statement after his conviction, had stated, "The court convicted Anosh Ekka for being guilty of offences of money laundering to the tune of Rs 20,31,77,852 as defined under Section 3 of the PMLA and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA."

