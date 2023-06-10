Supriya Sule As NCP Working President Faces Maha LS, Assembly Polls Challenge, MVA Seat-sharing Tightrope Walk

Supriya Sule, who was on Saturday appointed the working president of the Nationalist Congress Party led by her father Sharad Pawar, will face the daunting task of keeping her party united as well as boost the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Maharashtra next year and civic polls in several urban areas.

She made her debut in Parliament as a Rajya Sabha member in 2006 before winning her first general elections in 2009 from Baramati and holding on to the family bastion, which has been represented by Sharad Pawar and cousin Ajit Pawar earlier, in the 2014 and 2019 polls.

Awarded several times for her parliamentary stint, her aides point to her articulateness and ability to put forth her views forcefully through speeches that are well researched, constructive and based on factual data.

Sule, who is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, is the only child of Sharad and Pratibha Pawar. She is married to Sadanand Sule and the couple have a daughter Revati and son Vijay.

Apart from being the group leader of the five MP strong NCP in the Lower House, Sule is also the working president of the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Pawar Public Charitable Trust, Trustee of the Nehru Centre, with her stint at YB Chavan Centre seeing several social initiatives for farmers, women, transgenders as well as in the culture and education sectors.

Sule, who has always made her preference for national politics known, will face daunting seat sharing talks with MVA allies Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) despite leaders from all three parties saying efforts will be taken to keep the process smooth.

Her cousin Ajit Pawar, who has been deputy chief minister of Maharashtra several times, is a key player in the state's politics and has made his chief ministerial ambitions clear.

So the formula for seat sharing among the three parties will be a challenge even as it leaders routinely assert that the alliance is one of equals with no outfit playing "big brother", sources said.

On Saturday, Sule was also given charge of the state units of Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab as well as the party's women, youth and students' wings.

After being entrusted with the new responsibility on Saturday, Sule called for collective efforts to strengthen NCP and serve the nation for the larger good of fellow citizens.

“I am grateful to NCP President Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of the party for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with praful patel,” she tweeted.

In a message to the cadre, she said NCP, which was founded by Pawar along with Tariq Anwar and P A Sangma in 1999, has achieved success due to its workers.

“I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens,” she said.