Supriya Sule Backs CM Uddhav As MVA Crisis Deepens; 'Power Goes, Relations Are Forever'

"How should an elder brother be? He should be like Uddhav Thackeray," NCP leader Supriya Sule told reporters on June 28 afternoon. Weighing in on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's emotional letter to the rebel MLAs, Sule praised the Shiv Sena Chief and called him a true reflection of late party patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and Maa Saheb.

"I remember Balasaheb Thackeray today. Because all of Balasaheb's approaches can be seen in Uddhav Thackeray. It was a very huge responsibility for him. Today, Uddhav Ji is making an appeal. And that is full of truth," said Sule.

"Shiv Sena is formed by Balasaheb Thackeray and Maa Saheb. Whenever I meet Uddhav Thackeray Ji I always remember Ma, he is so much like her. They have always lived like a family. I have emotions with that family. For others politics is transactions, for me, it is all about emotions. We believe in human relations. We are here to do the right things, we are here to save people. Power comes and goes, but relations are forever," she said.

I am very proud of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Today, in the absence of Balasaheb, he (Uddhav) has made a sensitive appeal to his MLAs...I am not an astrologer, but I feel that if someone from family has left, then the whole family should try to bring them back: NCP leader Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/qxkj2rJwMu — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

'Democracy and relationships run through dialogue'

The NCP leader further stated that Uddhav Thackery's olive branch to the rebels today was like an appeal of an 'elder brother' of the family. "Ma and Balasaheb had entrusted Uddhav Ji with the party. Whatever their problems are, they should be resolved in the four walls of the home. Democracy and relationships run on dialogue. Things can be resolved," she added.

Those who're speaking against NCP (from Eknath Shinde faction) were once in NCP. Deepak bhau was in NCP, Uday Samant was in the party's youth wing. What hurts me is that when they left NCP, we didn't say bad words to them, but now they are targetting us: NCP leader Supriya Sule pic.twitter.com/oGJ7bvs1sG — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray appeals to rebels again

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government likely to fall, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made a last-ditch attempt and issued an emotional appeal, urging his rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai. Stating that he was 'worried' for their well-being, Thackeray remarked that as the head of the Shiv Sena family, he seeks dialogue with them.

"You are stuck in Guwahati for the past few days. Every day new information is coming out about you, many of you are also in touch. You are still in Shiv Sena at heart. The family members of some of you MLAs have also contacted me and conveyed their sentiments to me," said Uddhav Thackeray.

He added, "As the head of the Shiv Sena family, I respect your sentiments. Get rid of the confusion, there will be a sure way to it. We will sit together and find a way out of it. Do not fall into the trap of someone's mistake, the respect given by Shiv Sena cannot be found anywhere, if you come forward and speak, the way will be paved. As Shiv Sena party chief and head of the family, I still worry about you. Come in, take a look and enjoy!"

At present, there are at least 39 Sena MLAs, two Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs, and 7 Independents in Eknath Shinde's rebel camp in Guwahati. Shinde is expected to arrive in Mumbai soon, with a floor test being held as soon as June 30, sources have claimed.

