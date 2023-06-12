Supriya Sule Debunks Claims Of Ajit Pawar 'being Unhappy' With Her Elevation

Why you're reading this: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday (June 11) refuted reports that claimed her cousin Ajit Pawar is 'unhappy' with her elevation in the party. NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday (June 10), which is observed as the party's foundation day, appointed his daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and the party's current vice president Praful Patel as the working president. Denying reports of Ajit Pawar 'being unhappy', Sule said "Who says he (Ajit Pawar) is not happy, has anybody asked him? Reports are gossip".

Sharad Pawar made the appointments while addressing party workers at the 25th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the party

Supriya Sule's response came when she was asked about Ajit Pawar being unhappy with her elevation to NCP's working president

Ajit Pawar has also dismissed reports of his discontent with Sule's new role in NCP

Supriya Sule felicitated by NCP workers

After being appointed as NCP's working president, Sule on Sunday (June 11) made her first visit to Pune where she received a rousing welcome from the party cadres. She also paid tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Bhavan in Pune city on Sunday afternoon.

Ajit Pawar 'happy' with party's decision

NCP heavyweight and Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar on Saturday (June 10) denied reports that claimed his discontent with the party's decision of elevating Supriya Sule to one of NCP's top posts. He added that he is 'happy' with party's decision.

"Some media reports claim that I am unhappy that the party did not give any responsibility to me is wrong. Our committee was formed at that time when Sharad Pawar resigned. Two decisions are to be taken at that time. The first was to request Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation and the second was to appoint Supriya Sule as a working President and it was suggested when the committee was formed. But the rest of the committee members said to focus on persuading Sharad Pawar to retract his resignation," said Ajit Pawar.

He added that being in a democracy and respecting the majority, he decided to focus on the resignation issue because new leadership has to be strengthened and enhanced.

