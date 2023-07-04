Supriya Sule May Become Union Minister, Claims MNS Chief After NCP Splits

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday (July 4) came down heavily on newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday and called his move to join the state government “an insult to the voters”. He reiterated that Ajit Pawar splitting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and then taking oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Ministerwas not a sudden move but had the blessings of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"It started with Sharad Pawar and ended with Sharad Pawar. I have a feeling that he has sparked all this," said Raj Thackeray. He added, "I have my doubts about three people… It is unimaginable that Praful Patel, Dilip Walse Patil, and other people will also go with Ajit Pawar."

Supriya Sule as Union minister?

The MNS chief also went on to claim that it is very much possible to see NCP working president Supriya Sule as a Central minister in the future. "I won't be surprised if NCP working president Supriya Sule becomes a minister in the future in the central government. I don't think these are sudden events and there was a buzz for a long time," he added.

Raj Thackeray had earlier targeted Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar decided to support the BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the state. Calling it a political drama, he said that Sharad Pawar was aware about Ajit Pawar becoming Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister. "Whatever Dilip Walse Patil, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal are claiming, it could not have happened without the knowledge of Sharad Pawar. This is a political drama," he asserted."