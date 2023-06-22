Supriya Sule On Ajit Pawar's Request For Place In NCP Organisation: Party Will Take Call

After Ajit Pawar said he wants to be relieved of the responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Supriya Sule, one of the working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar said that while she wants Ajit Pawar's wishes fulfilled, the decision will be made by the party. She added that Ajit Pawar's desire to work for the party organisation has pumped up the cadre with energy.

"I wish that Ajit Dada's wish is fulfilled. I am very happy that Dada also wants to work in the organisation. Due to this, there is enthusiasm among workers," said Supriya Sule, a member of Parliament from Maharashtra.

Talking about whether Ajit Pawar will get a role in the party organisation, Supriya Sula said, "It is an organisational decision whether to give Dada a chance in the organisation or not. As a sister, I wish that all wishes of my brother come true. Earlier Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders have strengthened the organisation like this."

Ajit Pawar's request to the NCP

On Wednesday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar asked his party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, while addressing the 24th Foundation Day event of the party. He appealed to the NCP leadership to assign him any role in the party organisation, as he desired to work for the organisation's growth.

He made an appeal to the party leadership in presence of Sharad Pawar. “I am told that I don't act tough as the Leader of the Opposition. I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with," he had said.

Supriya Sule, Praful Patel appointed NCP working presidents

Ajit Pawar's remark came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar appointed his daughter Supriya Sule and senior party leader Praful Patel as party working presidents on June 10. Sule was entrusted with the party’s responsibility in Maharashtra, while Praful Patel was given responsibility of other states.

A party source said the former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra is aiming to focus on the post of NCP president. It is being said that his latest statement made at a public function on Wednesday is seen as a push for the post of NCP president of the Maharashtra unit.