Send Me The Factional MLA Videos, Fires Supriya Sule Hours Before Chief Makes U-turn

Amid massive speculation of Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson BrijMohan Srivastav insisted that the party is not breaking. Notably, the NCP chief whip and 3 MLAs on record backed Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to Republic TV, NCP spokesperson Brij Mohan Srivastav said, "My leader is Sharad Pawar, and we are with him. As far as Ajit Pawar is concerned, he is part of NCP, and he is not leaving the party." He added that our party will not split and we are all on the same platform.

NCP National Spokesperson Brijmohan Srivastav #LIVE on Republic. Says, 'My leader is Sharad Pawar, and we are with him. As far as Ajit Pawar is concerned, he is the part of NCP, and he is not leaving the party.' #NCP #AjitPawar #MaharashtraPolitics https://t.co/VGflhCmJyT pic.twitter.com/njhTqTEij0 — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, NCP chief whip Anil Patil said, "Dada (Ajit Pawar) is with NCP. Whatever will be his decision, we will be with him."

'Dada' is with NCP. Whatever will be his decision, we will be with him: NCP leader Anil Patil on party leader Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/07cxYOmkoy — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule remain oblivion of the NCP-BJP alliance

Amid the buzz over the BJP-NCP alliance, several other NCP MLAs including Umesh Patil said, "All NCP MLAs stand with Ajit Pawar." Meanwhile, NCP leader Vidya Chavan said, "We all want a leader like Ajit Pawar. We don't trust BJP. The saffron party doesn't have any friends, hence they are searching."

Speaking regarding speculations over the BJP-NCP alliance, NCP's Supriya Sule mentioned that she doesn't know anything about the speculations. She further said, "If anyone has mentioned about NCP-BJP alliance on record, please send the video."

Sharad Pawar remained oblivion of the speculations and said that the discussion is only going on in the media. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule refused to admit that there could be any alliance between BJP and NCP.

Notably, NCP MLA Nitin Pawar is currently in Vidhan Bhavan to meet Ajit Pawar. He said that NCP MLAs supported Ajit Pawar in 2019 and we will support him now as well.

About 40 MLAs from Nationalist Congress Party MLAs have reportedly given their support to party leader Ajit Pawar. As per the media reports, 40 NCP MLAs from Maharashtra have given their consent signatures to Ajit for reportedly extending support to the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in the state. The reports further added that these consent signatures will be presented to the Governor at an appropriate time.