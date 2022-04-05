Supriya Sule Urges Centre To Introspect India's Relations With Russia Amid Genocide Claims

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday urged the government to introspect India's relations amid genocide claims in the Russia-Ukraine war. She also praised the central government for Operation Ganga - India's ambiguous and challenging evacuation operation of its citizens from war-torn Ukraine.

"This is a genocide," Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said while asking the Centre "are we going to talk about Russia?"

On the Nehruvian principle of non-alignment, the NCP leader said, "Today is a great opportunity. I think life is a full circle; today, we are praising Nehru, and that is the legacy. Legacies don't just come from parties and organisations; there is the legacy that Pandit Nehru has given us.".

She also praised the Ministry of External Affairs for Operation Ganga but asked what are plans ahead. "What has happened you have done a great job; there were hiccups. I understand it was a crisis, but now what next when kids have come back. What is the specific intervention, the government plans to do for the future of all children," she said.

Zelenskyy condemns 'genocide' in Bucha; Russia denies

The shocking images and videos tumbling out of the Ukrainian city of Bucha near the Kyiv region in the wake of Russian troops' withdrawal have stunned the world. The authorities have claimed that hundreds of civilian corpses had been discovered. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denounced the killing as "genocide" and war crimes. Speaking at Romanian Parliament, he said, "The name of Bucha city will go down in the history of mass murder. Over 300 civilians were trotted out with hands tied in their backs, shot in the back of the head or in the eyes."

However, Moscow has decided not to own up to war crimes. Russia’s Defense Ministry Sunday had said that “not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military", and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.”

Image: Sansad TV