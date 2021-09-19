'Supriyo Lavishly Enjoyed Power, Did Nothing For Public Welfare': BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo made his political comeback while joining hands with the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. Stating that he had no hard feelings against the BJP, Supriyo said that he took the decision to quit politics earlier because he felt that his efforts to bring about development in West Bengal during the past seven years had come to a pause. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar while taking note of the same called out Babul Supriyo claiming that he was dishonest.

What did Jagannath Sarkar have to say about Supriyo?

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said that Babul Supriyo would be hailed as a traitor in the eyes of the public. He told ANI, "This (Babul Supriyo joining TMC) proves that he is dishonest. He speaks something and does something else. He had lavishly enjoyed power while he was in office and did not do anything for the public welfare and whichever party he goes he will always be a traitor. The leaders leaving BJP will be traitors in the eyes of the public," Sarkar told ANI. "The people who work for the country don't leave the party for the chair, and what Babul Da did was for his personal interest," the BJP MP added

BJP unaffected, calls Supriyo an outsider: Jagannath Sarkar

Sarkar went on to assert that Babul Supriyo leaving the BJP won't affect the functioning of the party. The BJP MP said, "He (Supriyo) was an outsider of the party, but we made him MP and after removing him from the post he felt hurt." Having said that, Sarkar stated that whoever had left the BJP and moved on to TMC before Babul Supriyo, their political career would be over.

Supriyo joins TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee & Derek O'Brien

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the TMC on September 18. Babul was given TMC membership in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and party MP Derek O'Brien. Supriyo had left the BJP after the reshuffle in the Union Cabinet 48 days ago.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI