Suresh Raina Lauds CM Yogi Adityanath; Says 'hope UP Keeps Receiving Your Guidance'

In a recent development, former Indian Cricketer Suresh Raina met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to discuss sports, youth and the development activities in the state. Raina, after the meeting with the UP CM, shared his views on Twitter and lauded the incumbent CM's views on sports sector. He further wished him good health and hoped that the state continues to progress under his guidance.

Taking to Twitter to inform about his meeting with the UP CM, Raina wrote, "Courtesy meeting with Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today. It was great to hear his views regarding sports and youth and about the development plans of the state. I pray to the Lord for your good health. May the state continue to receive your unprecedented guidance in this way."

Suresh Raina spotted meeting political leaders after hiatus from cricket

Since being inactive from cricket Suresh Raina has been spotted time and again in the company of political leaders. The former cricketer has been quite active in social work as a year ago after his meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha, Raina promised that he will be opening 10 schools in the union territory. Raina also shared his plan with Jammu and Kashmir governor to help the youth and train the aspiring players of the state.

In the ongoing IPL 2022, Suresh Raina, after being not picked by any franchise, decided to try his hand with the mic. He opted to spend his season as the commentator as he was included in the Hindi commentary panel. Raina played a total of 205 games in the IPL from 2008 to 2021 before remaining unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Notably, he is one of the top run-scorers in the tournament’s history, with over 5520 runs to his credit. Raina also hit 39 half-centuries and one century during his IPL career. Due to his great track record in the franchise cricket, he was also known as 'Mr. IPL.'

Raina expresses desire to don CSK jersey after 2022 mega auction snub

Before the commencement of the tournament, Suresh Raina also admitted that he still wishes to wear the yellow jersey. He said, "As soon I passed the stadium coming on the show, I was wishing that I can quietly wear the yellow jersey and enter the stadium,” on Star Sports live broadcast. It is pertinent to mention that Suresh Raina throughout the IPl has played for only one team till it was available that is Chennai Super Kings. When Chennai along with Rajasthan was banned for 2 years Suresh was made captain of the new team Gujarat Lions and as soon as the Super Kings roared back in the Chinnaswamy Stadium their 'Chinna Thala' returned back in yellow.